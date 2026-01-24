WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals end RCB's five-match winning streak

Delhi Capitals (DC) ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) unbeaten run in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. The Jemimah Rodrigues-led team bowled out RCB for just 109 runs, securing a comfortable seven-wicket victory at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 42 led DC to their target in just 15.4 overs, marking a significant achievement for the team.

Bowling brilliance DC's bowling attack dismantles RCB DC's bowlers put on a stellar display, with Nandini Sharma leading the charge. She took three wickets for just 26 runs in her four overs, reclaiming the Purple Cap. Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, and Minnu Mani chipped in with two wickets each while N Shree Charani picked up one. The disciplined bowling attack kept RCB under pressure throughout their innings.

Batting collapse RCB's batting falters under pressure RCB's batting unit, which had been performing well throughout the season, failed to deliver against DC. Apart from Smriti Mandhana, who scored a 38-run knock, the rest of the team struggled. From a promising start of 62 for one, RCB crumbled under pressure. Once they lost Mandhana (62/3), the wickets kept tumbling as RCB posted their lowest total in the tournament's history.

Advertisement

Chase strategy DC's chase and RCB's fielding errors Knowing the quality of RCB's bowling attack, DC opted for an aggressive approach in their chase. Shafali Verma set the tone with some early runs before a couple of wickets slowed down the charge. The partnership between Rodrigues and Wolvaardt kept RCB at bay as they chased down the target with ease. Some sloppy catching from RCB also aided their cause.

Advertisement

Information A look at the points table After securing 5 successive wins, RCB Women suffered their maiden defeat. After six matches, RCB own 10 points with their NRR being +1.236. After six games, DC are placed 2nd with six points. They own three wins and three defeats.

Batters Key WPL numbers for Mandhana and Wolvaardt Mandhana scored 38 off 34 balls. She hit 4 fours and a six. In WPL 2026, she has 230 runs from 6 matches at an average of 46. Overall, she owns 876 WPL runs at 28.25. Wolvaardt's 38-ball 42* for DC Women was laced with four fours and a six. In 19 WPL matches, she now owns 512 runs at 30.11.