Prabhas calls 'Kantara' the biggest blockbuster of the year
Telugu superstar Prabhas gave a big shoutout to Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1," calling it "a brilliant film with outstanding performances from everyone."
He congratulated Shetty and the team on Instagram, calling it "the biggest blockbuster of the year."
The movie, released on October 2, 2024, pulled in an impressive ₹60 crore net across India on day one.
Film's Hindi version minted ₹19-21 crore
Written, directed by, and starring Shetty himself, the film dives into ancient Indian folklore set in the Kantara forest.
Its Hindi version alone earned ₹19-21 crore on opening day.
Theaters were packed—over 88% full for Kannada shows and above 65% for Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Yash, reviewers, and audience have lauded Shetty's film
Kannada star Yash called "Kantara" a "new benchmark for Kannada and Indian cinema," especially praising Shetty for pulling off triple duty as writer, director, and lead actor.
Reviewers highlighted how the first half builds an immersive world while the second half picks up speed with twists—and Shetty's intense performance is getting lots of love.