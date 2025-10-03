Prabhas calls 'Kantara' the biggest blockbuster of the year Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

Telugu superstar Prabhas gave a big shoutout to Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1," calling it "a brilliant film with outstanding performances from everyone."

He congratulated Shetty and the team on Instagram, calling it "the biggest blockbuster of the year."

The movie, released on October 2, 2024, pulled in an impressive ₹60 crore net across India on day one.