Yash calls 'Kantara: Chapter 1' new benchmark; Upendra backs it
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: Chapter 1," which dropped on October 3, is already getting big praise from Kannada stars.
Yash called it a "new benchmark" for Kannada and Indian Cinema and praised Shetty's conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion, plus strong performances by Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.
He also gave a shoutout to Hombale Films for backing bold projects, especially noting the music and visuals.
Know more about the movie
This is a prequel to the award-winning "Kantara" (2022) but takes us way back to the 4th century CE, diving into the Bhuta Kola ritual during the Kadamba dynasty.
Upendra also cheered on Shetty and his team for their work.
The movie will release in multiple languages worldwide, aiming to bring more attention to Bhuta Kola's cultural roots with its unique story and powerful performances.