Next Article
'Little Hearts' crosses 50 million streaming minutes on OTT
Entertainment
Little Hearts, the romantic drama starring Mouli and Shivani Nagaram, is making waves online.
After its extended cut dropped on OTTplay Premium, the film clocked a massive 50 million streaming minutes in only two days—right after earning around ₹40 crore from its theatrical run earlier this year.
Where to watch 'Little Hearts'
You can catch Little Hearts now on ETV Win and OTTplay Premium.
What's cool about OTTplay Premium is its all-in-one plan—one ₹149/month subscription gets you access to platforms like JioHotstar, Discovery+, Zee5, Sonyliv, Fancode, and more.
This bundle makes it easy for Telugu movie fans to access the film.