'Homebound's real family was only paid ₹10,000? Director addresses rumors

Neeraj Ghaywan , the director of Homebound , has addressed concerns regarding reports that the family whose story inspired his film was compensated with only ₹10,000. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Ghaywan clarified that this amount was a personal gesture during his initial research and does not reflect the total compensation given to the family. The movie is India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2026 Oscars.

Statement 'This sum was a small token...': Ghaywan Ghaywan wrote, "Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere ₹10,000, a shamefully low amount." "I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charanji (Amrit's father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture."

Clarification 'We have honored their trust...': Ghaywan Ghaywan added, "Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided." "Neither I, nor the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance." "The families' contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me." "We have honored their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support." He revealed, "I personally don't want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit, Saiyub-the original heroes of Homebound."