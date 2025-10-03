European astronauts may live, work on India's space station

Josef Aschbacher, Director General at the European Space Agency (ESA) , has confirmed that European astronauts could soon be living and working aboard India 's ambitious new space station project, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday, Aschbacher revealed his recent discussions with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Sydney during the International Astronautical Congress 2025.

Collaborative efforts ESA and ISRO's ongoing discussions The ESA and ISRO are actively discussing ways to strengthen their collaboration in human space exploration. These talks cover a wide range of topics, including space exploration, Earth observation, deep space communication networks, and commercialization aspects. Both agencies have formed working groups to draft cooperation proposals as part of these ongoing discussions.

Research opportunities European astronauts to visit BAS One of the most promising outcomes of these talks is the possibility of European astronauts traveling to and conducting research on the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. The station is currently planned as a modular facility orbiting Earth at an altitude of 400 to 450km. India plans to launch its first BAS module by 2028 and complete the station by 2035.

Future plans Details to be finalized by spring next year Aschbacher confirmed that the possibility of European astronauts flying to the Indian station is part of their agreement. He said, "We are looking into the details of the timescale and the cooperation that will be done in the next couple of months." The ESA chief added, "We are also analyzing costs, funding, and time schedules, and in spring next year we will have more details."