Apple's AirPods Pro 3 get 0 out of 10 score
Oct 03, 2025

Apple's latest AirPods Pro 3 just got a zero out of 10 repairability score from iFixit.

The main issue? The earbuds use sealed, glued-in batteries that can't be replaced, which is the same problem as previous models.

Each earbud has a small battery, and the charging case now uses a single bigger battery instead of two smaller ones like before—so total listening time drops from 30 hours to 24.