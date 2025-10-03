Next Article
Apple's AirPods Pro 3 get 0 out of 10 score
Technology
Apple's latest AirPods Pro 3 just got a zero out of 10 repairability score from iFixit.
The main issue? The earbuds use sealed, glued-in batteries that can't be replaced, which is the same problem as previous models.
Each earbud has a small battery, and the charging case now uses a single bigger battery instead of two smaller ones like before—so total listening time drops from 30 hours to 24.
Other brands are moving toward replaceable batteries
Other brands are moving toward replaceable batteries in their wireless earbuds, but Apple hasn't made that shift yet.
Since you can't swap out the batteries in AirPods Pro 3, they end up as e-waste once the battery dies—a move that's raising environmental concerns among users and experts alike.