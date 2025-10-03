Next Article
Asteroid flew past Earth at height of ISS
Technology
On October 1, 2025, a small asteroid called C15KM95 zipped by Earth at only 300km above Antarctica—closer than most satellites and even the International Space Station.
The wild part? Experts spotted it just hours before it flew past, but thankfully there was no danger since it didn't cross paths with the ISS.
Experts are pushing for better tech to catch NEOs earlier
C15KM95's last-minute discovery shows how tough it is to spot smaller space rocks until they're almost here.
Even though this one would've probably burned up in our atmosphere, its path through busy satellite zones is a wake-up call.
As we rely more on satellites for daily life, experts are pushing for better tech to catch these near-Earth objects earlier and keep our space neighborhood safer.