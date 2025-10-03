US adults increasingly using generative AI in daily life: Survey

A new Deloitte survey shows that 53% of US adults are now either experimenting with or regularly using generative AI—a sharp rise from 38% last year. Just over half say they use a generative AI tool daily. People are turning to AI for everything from work tasks to school projects and personal life.

Positive impact Among regular users, 42% report a "very positive" impact from generative AI—higher than for other tech.

More people are weaving AI into their routines and feeling good about it.

Paying for AI tools Nearly 40% of users (or their households) now pay for AI tools, compared to less than 5% in earlier studies.

Those sticking with free versions usually mention that free tools are good enough or cite cost.

Trusted trailblazers People spend more on tools from companies they see as both innovative and careful with data.

Trustworthy providers—called "Trusted Trailblazers" in the survey—are winning over paying customers who care about privacy and responsible practices.

Risks and concerns Concerns around how AI could be misused have jumped: 82% now see risks like misleading info or privacy issues, up from 74%.

Plus, three out of four worry that relying on AI might hurt critical thinking skills.