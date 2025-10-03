Gemini 2.5 Flash: Google's AI model behind 'Nano Banana' trend

Wider aspect ratio options, infinite zoom for extra detail

Gemini 2.5 Flash brings wider aspect ratio options, smoother image blending, AI-made GIFs, and even infinite zoom for extra detail.

You can try these features through Google AI Studio or apps like WhatsApp (via Perplexity chatbot) and Photoshop's generative fill.

Fun fact: India led the Nano Banana trend—showing just how global and creative this tech has become!