Next Article
Gemini 2.5 Flash: Google's AI model behind 'Nano Banana' trend
Technology
Google recently launched its Gemini 2.5 Flash engine, amid the "Nano Banana" trend that took over social media with ultra-realistic 3D bananas and detailed 4K saree portraits made by AI.
Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, called it the "best image editing + generation model" in his announcement on X.
Wider aspect ratio options, infinite zoom for extra detail
Gemini 2.5 Flash brings wider aspect ratio options, smoother image blending, AI-made GIFs, and even infinite zoom for extra detail.
You can try these features through Google AI Studio or apps like WhatsApp (via Perplexity chatbot) and Photoshop's generative fill.
Fun fact: India led the Nano Banana trend—showing just how global and creative this tech has become!