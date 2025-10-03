Comet Lemmon, seen once in 1,350 years, will appear soon

A rare cosmic traveler, Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon), is on its way toward Earth this month. The comet, which has an orbital period of about 1,350 years, will be making a close approach that could make it visible without telescopes. Scientists say this celestial visitor will offer a spectacular show before heading back into deep space .

Celestial path Lemmon will pass closest to Earth on October 21 Comet Lemmon was first spotted on January 3 by astronomers at the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter in Arizona. The comet, originating from the Oort Cloud—a region of icy bodies at the solar system's edge—is traveling at nearly 209,300km/h toward the Sun and Earth. It will make its closest approach to Earth on October 21, coming within 56 million miles of our planet.

Unique hue The comet's emerald glow comes from diatomic carbon The emerald coma, or the gas and dust cloud surrounding Comet Lemmon, is one of its most unique features. The green glow is believed to be caused by diatomic carbon, a molecule with two carbon atoms bonded together. When sunlight hits this molecule, it emits a bright green light. The comet also has a colorful tail made up of gas, ice, and dust particles that are pushed away by solar radiation.