Perplexity's $200 Comet AI browser now free for all users

Perplexity has announced its decision to make the AI-powered Comet browser available for free globally. The move marks a significant shift from its previous model, where Comet was accessible to Perplexity users for $200 per month. Launched in July, Comet is not your typical web browser. It acts as a personal AI assistant capable of organizing tabs, drafting emails, shopping online, and more.

Browser capabilities Browser's unique features and upcoming mobile version Comet's unique features include tab organization, email drafting, and online shopping. The company hopes that making the browser free will help it grow faster against competitors like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. Perplexity is also working on a mobile version of Comet and Background Assistant, which can handle multiple tasks asynchronously in the background.

Subscription details Comet Plus to offer premium access to news sources With the announcement of Comet's free access, Perplexity has also confirmed that all first-party features of the browser will remain free for users. However, a paid subscription model called Comet Plus is set to launch soon. This model will offer premium access to "the world's most reputable sources of news and information."