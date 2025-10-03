Next Article
Breakthrough vaccine offers hope for endangered Asian elephants
Technology
Scientists have just unveiled a new vaccine that might finally protect Asian elephants from the deadly EEHV virus—a disease that's been wiping out young elephants for years.
Early tests on adult elephants at Chester Zoo in the UK are looking really promising, giving hope to conservationists everywhere.
EEHV vaccine
The vaccine, inspired by the cowpox shot, works by training the elephant's immune system to fight off EEHV.
Researchers are now gearing up to test it on younger elephants—the ones most at risk.
If all goes well, this could be a huge step forward for saving these amazing animals from one of their biggest threats.