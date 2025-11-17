Did Nomura's Indian division report inflated profits?

Investment banking giant Nomura Holdings has launched an internal investigation into its Indian fixed-income business, amid allegations of inflated profits in recent years. The probe, led by the bank's compliance department, is focused on how trades in Strips were valued. Strips or Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities are bonds created by separating the principal and coupon payments of Indian sovereign securities.

Market impact Nomura's role in India's sovereign debt market The investigation is particularly significant as Nomura is a major player in the Strips market, a niche but rapidly growing segment of India's $1.3 trillion sovereign debt market. The move comes amid rising concerns over this segment, which has been increasingly targeted by accounting practices that could potentially inflate reported gains.

Trading growth Strips trading volumes surge amid market scrutiny Trading volumes in Strips have surged to ₹2.47 lakh crore in the fiscal year ending March 31, over six times higher than five years ago. The spike is due to insurance companies buying more zero-coupon securities to protect their cash flows from interest-rate fluctuations. Nomura's compliance unit has been investigating the valuation and accounting practices of its local primary dealership for about a month now.