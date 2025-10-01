TVK suspends Vijay's statewide tour after Karur stampede kills 41 

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has suspended all public events of actor-turned-politician Vijay for two weeks. The decision comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at a party rally in Karur, which left 41 dead. The party announced the decision on X, saying: "In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones...public meeting program...for...next two weeks is being temporarily postponed."

Emotional response 'Never faced such a painful situation' A day before, Vijay, who is also the party founder, expressed his grief over the incident in an emotional video message. He said he had "never faced such a painful situation" and explained why he didn't visit Karur immediately after the tragedy. "I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of the victims and injured) soon," he said.

Direct appeal CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance Vijay also took a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) after his party functionary Mathiyazhagan was arrested following the stampede. "Chief minister sir...if you have vendetta plans, do anything to me. Don't touch my leaders," he said. The stampede occurred when nearly 30,000 people gathered at a venue with a capacity for about 10,000. Tamil Nadu Police said security guidelines were violated and arrangements for food and drinking water were inadequate.