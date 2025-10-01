'Leaders elected by corpses...ruling Kerala': Union minister's remarks spark row 

Describing himself as a "victim" of a political smear campaign, Gopi called for a change in Kerala's political landscape, asking for the rise of a new force in the assembly. He said this would be necessary to safeguard people, even if his party doesn't come to power this time. The minister also spoke about a "political witchhunt" against him and denied lobbying for Tamil Nadu 's AIIMS establishment over Kerala's demands.

AIIMS controversy

Gopi denies lobbying for AIIMS in Tamil Nadu

Gopi said he would resign if it could be proved that he lobbied for Tamil Nadu's AIIMS. He claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised a forensic science center in Thrissur but faced opposition from the state government. "The Centre is moving forward with the file. However, the state government has attempted to obstruct the process by stating it prefers Thiruvananthapuram for establishing the facility. It also noted that government land is unavailable for the project in Thrissur," he said.