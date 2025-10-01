'RSS never bitter despite ban attempts': Modi on Sangh's centenary  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi on Wednesday. He praised the organization for its contributions to nation-building and said it has never harbored bitterness despite facing challenges like false cases and bans. "The RSS has never been bitter, despite attempts to make false cases against them, attempts to ban them, and other challenges," he said.

Historical impact Sangh fought against British atrocities, says PM Modi PM Modi also highlighted the RSS's historical contributions to India, especially its fight against British atrocities. He said the organization's only interest has been love for the nation. "Different organisations within the RSS serve the nation by working for every part of life... The RSS further has many sub-organisations, but no two sub-organisations within the organisation contradict or have divisions with each other. The aim and essence of all the sub-organisations within the RSS is the same- Nation First."

Commemorative release PM releases special postage stamp, coin to mark occasion During the event, PM Modi released a special postage stamp and a coin to mark the occasion. He praised the RSS for its "sacrifice, service, and discipline" over its 100-year journey. "This is the first time in the history....that Bharat Mata's image has been carved onto a coin," said PM Modi. It has the RSS's motto, "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama," which translates to "Everything is dedicated to the nation, Everyhting is the nation's, Nothing is mine."

Founding principles RSS was founded in 1925 in Nagpur The RSS was founded in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, Maharashtra. It was established as a volunteer-based organization with the aim of promoting cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens. According to RSS mouthpiece The Organiser, the RSS has faced several challenges over the years, including a ban after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in 1948. However, investigations found no involvement of the organization in the assassination, it said.