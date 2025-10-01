Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hospitalized in Bengaluru

Health update

Kharge's hospitalization a precautionary measure

"He is fine, nothing to worry. Doctors are monitoring," a Congress leader told PTI after he was admitted on Tuesday for a complete medical check-up. Notably, this is not the first time Kharge has faced a health scare. Last year, he had felt dizzy while addressing a rally in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. After the incident, he had reassured his supporters saying he would not die soon. "I will stay alive until we remove [Narendra] Modi," Kharge had said then.