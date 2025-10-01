Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hospitalized in Bengaluru
What's the story
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru after developing a fever and experiencing leg pain, PTI reported. Sources told India Today that the hospitalization was a precautionary measure given the age of Kharge (83). His condition is not critical and he is being closely monitored by doctors at the hospital.
Health update
Kharge's hospitalization a precautionary measure
"He is fine, nothing to worry. Doctors are monitoring," a Congress leader told PTI after he was admitted on Tuesday for a complete medical check-up. Notably, this is not the first time Kharge has faced a health scare. Last year, he had felt dizzy while addressing a rally in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. After the incident, he had reassured his supporters saying he would not die soon. "I will stay alive until we remove [Narendra] Modi," Kharge had said then.
Past incident
Kharge to visit Nagaland
The Congress president is scheduled to visit Kohima, Nagaland, on October 7 and address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park. The event, themed "Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland," will also address important problems including youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and road connectivity. Other national party leaders, including Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal and the party's Nagaland in-charge, MP from Odisha, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and other leaders will also attend the event.