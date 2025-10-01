University of Pittsburgh establishes world's 1st Horror Studies Center

The University of Pittsburgh has announced the establishment of the world's first Horror Studies Center. This initiative, part of the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences, seeks to unify existing projects, including the Horror Studies Collection, which preserves the papers and works of acclaimed filmmaker George A. Romero.

Leadership The center will be led by Adam Lowenstein The Horror Studies Center will be headed by Adam Lowenstein, a professor of English and Film and Media Studies. He is an internationally recognized authority in the field of horror studies and has been teaching at Pitt since 1999. "A center like this is something I've always dreamed of," said Lowenstein about this new venture.

Research focus The center will explore horror's role as a social force The Horror Studies Center will delve into the role of horror as a social force, with initiatives like the Horror Genre as a Social Force scholar community. Other programs include the Global Horror Studies Archival and Research Network (GHSARN), Horror Studies Working Group, and George A. Romero Foundation. These programs aim to explore how horror intersects with various disciplines such as psychology, sociology, anthropology, and literature.

Perception shift Changing perceptions about horror's academic value Despite its growing popularity, Lowenstein admits that some still see horror as unworthy of academic scrutiny. He believes the Horror Studies Center will help change this perception. "There's a general perception that horror and art are allergic to each other..." "I don't believe in this at all, and I think that the horror studies center will work overtime to make sure that perception gets changed."