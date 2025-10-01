Has Andy Byron reconciled with wife after Coldplay scandal?

Andy Byron reconciled with wife after Coldplay scandal?

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:44 pm Oct 01, 2025

What's the story

Andy Byron, the former CEO of Astronomer, and his wife, Megan Kerrigan, were recently spotted enjoying a vacation in Maine, as per the Daily Mail. This comes after Byron was caught on camera with his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert in July. The incident led to speculations about his marriage as Kerrigan reportedly removed Byron's last name from her Facebook profile and moved to their Maine property.