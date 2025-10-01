Has Andy Byron reconciled with wife after Coldplay scandal?
What's the story
Andy Byron, the former CEO of Astronomer, and his wife, Megan Kerrigan, were recently spotted enjoying a vacation in Maine, as per the Daily Mail. This comes after Byron was caught on camera with his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert in July. The incident led to speculations about his marriage as Kerrigan reportedly removed Byron's last name from her Facebook profile and moved to their Maine property.
Scandal details
The controversy that started it all
The controversy started when Byron and Cabot were seen in an intimate embrace at a Coldplay concert. The moment was captured on the venue's Jumbotron screen during the band's kiss cam segment. The pair tried to hide their faces, leading the frontman Chris Martin to joke, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." The video went viral and made headlines for weeks.
Aftermath
Both have resigned from their positions
Cabot is in the process of divorcing her husband, Andrew Cabot, who is the CEO of Privateer Rum. However, it was revealed that they were already separated when the kiss cam incident happened. Both Byron and Cabot have resigned from their respective positions at Astronomer after this scandal.