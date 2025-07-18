Astronomer CEO's wife drops his surname after viral Coldplay video
Megan Kerrigan, the wife of Andy Byron, the CEO of tech company Astronomer, has dropped her husband's surname from her Facebook profile. This comes after a recent video showed Byron in an intimate moment with Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, during a Coldplay concert in Boston. The incident has sparked speculation about their marriage and widespread online support for Kerrigan.
Kerrigan removes 'Byron' from her Facebook
An X user (@anuibi) posted, "Andy Byron's wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook." The user added, "What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money." Shortly after, Kerrigan deleted her Facebook account. The move has sparked speculation about a possible divorce.
Netizens comment on the incident
Kerrigan's professional background
Reports state that Kerrigan is an educator in Massachusetts, serving as the Associate Director of the Lower School and Admissions for the Hope Graham Program at Bancroft School. She has been recognized for her work in inclusive education and child development. After the viral video incident, many netizens left supportive comments on her posts, especially those featuring her children and family.
How the incident unfolded
The controversy started during Coldplay's concert, when the kiss cam zoomed in on Byron and Cabot and caught them sharing an intimate moment. The duo ducked and tried to hide their faces as soon as they realized the camera was on them. Chris Martin then said, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy." Their video went viral, with netizens quickly finding out their identities.
Who is Cabot?
Cabot, the woman seen with Byron in the viral clip, joined Astronomer in 2023 as its Chief People Officer. She has a history of HR leadership roles at Proofpoint, ObserveIT, and Neo4j. Her involvement in the video has drawn immense criticism and scrutiny for blurring professional boundaries with Byron.
Kerrigan's divorce settlement could be substantial
Byron's estimated net worth is between $20 million and $70 million, raising questions about how much Kerrigan could receive if they divorce. His stake in Astronomer alone is reportedly worth $12 million to $65 million, in addition to bonuses and past earnings. Despite some criticism of Kerrigan for deactivating her Facebook account amid the scandal, many have defended it as a reasonable response to the public ordeal.