Astronomer CEO's wife drops his surname after viral Coldplay video

Megan Kerrigan, the wife of Andy Byron , the CEO of tech company Astronomer, has dropped her husband's surname from her Facebook profile. This comes after a recent video showed Byron in an intimate moment with Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, during a Coldplay concert in Boston. The incident has sparked speculation about their marriage and widespread online support for Kerrigan.

Name change Kerrigan removes 'Byron' from her Facebook An X user (@anuibi) posted, "Andy Byron's wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook." The user added, "What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money." Shortly after, Kerrigan deleted her Facebook account. The move has sparked speculation about a possible divorce.

Twitter Post Netizens comment on the incident Andy Byron‘s wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 and left comments open on her Facebook!



What a class act! Go Megan 👏🏼



Get that divorce lawyer and get the money pic.twitter.com/sCVVXJhKwF — Mrs. SpaceX ™️ (@anuibi) July 17, 2025

Profile Kerrigan's professional background Reports state that Kerrigan is an educator in Massachusetts, serving as the Associate Director of the Lower School and Admissions for the Hope Graham Program at Bancroft School. She has been recognized for her work in inclusive education and child development. After the viral video incident, many netizens left supportive comments on her posts, especially those featuring her children and family.

Incident How the incident unfolded The controversy started during Coldplay's concert, when the kiss cam zoomed in on Byron and Cabot and caught them sharing an intimate moment. The duo ducked and tried to hide their faces as soon as they realized the camera was on them. Chris Martin then said, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy." Their video went viral, with netizens quickly finding out their identities.

Professional background Who is Cabot? Cabot, the woman seen with Byron in the viral clip, joined Astronomer in 2023 as its Chief People Officer. She has a history of HR leadership roles at Proofpoint, ObserveIT, and Neo4j. Her involvement in the video has drawn immense criticism and scrutiny for blurring professional boundaries with Byron.