CEO in Coldplay kiss-cam is worth millions—Inside Andy Byron's fortune

Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, a tech company valued at over $1.3 billion, is at the center of a controversy after a video of him and Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief People Officer, went viral. The clip shows them on the kiss cam during a Coldplay concert in Boston. The incident has led to widespread speculation about an alleged affair between them.

Social media response Byron deletes LinkedIn post, wife removes surname In the wake of the viral clip, Byron has deactivated his LinkedIn post. Meanwhile, his wife Megan Kerrigan has removed the Byron surname from her Facebook profile. The incident occurred at Gillette Stadium during Coldplay's live show when the venue's kiss cam caught the couple standing close together, with Byron's arm around Cabot.

Concert incident 'Either they're having an affair or they're very shy' The moment was captured by concertgoers and quickly shared on TikTok and X. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, unaware of their identities or marital status, joked about the situation saying, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy." The crowd laughed but Byron and Cabot looked surprised with Byron quickly leaning away while Cabot hid her face.

Public reaction Video fuels affair rumors, concerns raised about workplace behavior The video sparked a wave of online speculation about the nature of Byron and Cabot's relationship. Many users pointed out that Byron is married to Kerrigan, raising concerns over workplace behavior and public exposure of private actions. Despite the widespread speculation, neither Byron nor Cabot has commented on the video or clarified their relationship status.

Career overview Byron's professional background and astronomer's valuation Byron became CEO of Astronomer in July 2023. The company offers Astro, a DataOps platform for managing Apache Airflow workflows. Before his current role, Byron held leadership positions at several software companies including Lacework, Cybereason and Fuze. Astronomer was last valued between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion after its Series D funding round in May this year.