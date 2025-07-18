Hackers are targeting an app used by Trump officials

Cybercriminals are exploiting a vulnerability in TeleMessage, an app that offers modified versions of popular messaging apps like Signal . The information comes from security researchers and a US government agency. The flaw was first reported in May and has now become a major target for hackers looking to steal sensitive user data like passwords.

App usage TeleMessage is modified version of Signal TeleMessage, a little-known alternative to Signal until recently, has been used by high-ranking officials in the Trump administration. The company offers modified versions of Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram for businesses and government agencies that need to archive chats for legal and compliance reasons. However, it suffered at least one data breach in May this year.

Security alert CVE-2025-48927 could expose sensitive data to hackers GreyNoise, a cybersecurity firm that monitors hacker activities on the internet through its network of sensors, has warned about attempts to exploit the flaw in TeleMessage. The vulnerability was first disclosed in May. If successfully exploited, hackers could gain access to plaintext usernames, passwords, and other sensitive data from their targets.

Official recognition CISA adds TeleMessage flaw to its list of exploited vulnerabilities The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added the TeleMessage flaw, officially designated as CVE-2025-48927, to its list of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities. This database catalogs security bugs that have been exploited by hackers. The move indicates that the bug is being actively exploited by cybercriminals, although no public reports of hacks against TeleMessage customers have been made so far.