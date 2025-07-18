Hackers are targeting an app used by Trump officials
What's the story
Cybercriminals are exploiting a vulnerability in TeleMessage, an app that offers modified versions of popular messaging apps like Signal. The information comes from security researchers and a US government agency. The flaw was first reported in May and has now become a major target for hackers looking to steal sensitive user data like passwords.
App usage
TeleMessage is modified version of Signal
TeleMessage, a little-known alternative to Signal until recently, has been used by high-ranking officials in the Trump administration. The company offers modified versions of Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram for businesses and government agencies that need to archive chats for legal and compliance reasons. However, it suffered at least one data breach in May this year.
Security alert
CVE-2025-48927 could expose sensitive data to hackers
GreyNoise, a cybersecurity firm that monitors hacker activities on the internet through its network of sensors, has warned about attempts to exploit the flaw in TeleMessage. The vulnerability was first disclosed in May. If successfully exploited, hackers could gain access to plaintext usernames, passwords, and other sensitive data from their targets.
Official recognition
CISA adds TeleMessage flaw to its list of exploited vulnerabilities
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added the TeleMessage flaw, officially designated as CVE-2025-48927, to its list of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities. This database catalogs security bugs that have been exploited by hackers. The move indicates that the bug is being actively exploited by cybercriminals, although no public reports of hacks against TeleMessage customers have been made so far.
User impact
Mike Waltz's private messages leaked online
TeleMessage shot to fame in May after the then-US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz accidentally revealed his use of the app. Waltz added a journalist to a highly sensitive group chat with Trump administration officials, where they discussed plans to bomb Yemen. Following this incident, TeleMessage was hacked, with unknown attackers stealing the contents of users' private messages and group chats. The breach affected even those from Customs and Border Protection and cryptocurrency giant Coinbase, according to 404 Media.