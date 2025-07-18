Why Jaguar Land Rover has delayed the Range Rover EV

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Britain's largest carmaker, has postponed the launch of its new electric Range Rover and Jaguar models. The company said it needs more time for testing and for demand to increase. JLR had initially planned to start deliveries of the updated Range Rover Electric by late 2025 but has now pushed that timeline to next year.

Model postponement Delays for Jaguar models Two upcoming Jaguar models, which were highly anticipated after a viral pink-and-blue rebrand, may also be delayed by several months. The delays are partly due to extended testing requirements as these will be the first electric vehicles directly manufactured by JLR. Previously, the company had relied on contract manufacturers for its electric Jaguar I-Pace model.

Financial impact JLR has been affected by Donald Trump's tariffs JLR has been affected by Donald Trump's tariffs, reporting a 15.1% sales drop in the last three months due to a temporary US export halt. The company has also launched a voluntary redundancy scheme for up to 500 managers as part of cost-saving measures. However, sales are expected to improve after the UK-US trade deal reduced tariffs to 10% on initial 100,000 exports.

EV strategy JLR more cautious than its luxury vehicle rivals JLR, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, has been more cautious than its luxury vehicle rivals in adopting electric technology. This had put the company at risk of hefty fines for missing UK electric vehicle sales targets. However, the pressure has eased after the UK relaxed these rules in response to lobbying from carmakers including JLR itself.

EV commitment Plans are flexible enough to adapt to different market demands A JLR spokesperson said the company plans to sell electric versions of all its luxury brands by 2030. They added that their plans and vehicle architectures are flexible enough to adapt to different market and client demands. The spokesperson emphasized JLR's commitment to high standards of design, capability, and quality while launching new models at the right time for clients, business interests, and individual markets.