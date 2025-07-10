Your US visa application just got costlier by $250

The United States has announced a new Visa Integrity Fee of $250 (approximately ₹21,400) for non-immigrant visa applicants from next year. The fee was introduced under the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act,' signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4. It will be applicable to various visa categories including B-1/B-2 (tourist/business), F and M (student), H-1B (work), J (exchange) and other temporary visas.

Fee details What is the Visa Integrity Fee? The Visa Integrity Fee is a non-waivable charge, similar to a security deposit, which will be collected by the Department of Homeland Security at the time of visa issuance. Starting from fiscal year 2026, this amount will also be adjusted annually for inflation. However, travelers who comply with all visa rules may be eligible for a refund.

Increased costs Cost of B-1/B-2 visa could rise to $472 Apart from the Visa Integrity Fee, Indian travelers will also have to pay a $24 I-94 surcharge (around ₹2,100) for border tracking systems. Depending on eligibility, ESTA or EVUS systems could add additional fees of $13 (₹1,110) or $30 (₹2,568). This means that the cost of a B-1/B-2 tourist/business visa could rise to around $472 (approx ₹40,450), almost 2.5 times its current cost.