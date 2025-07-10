Hamas agrees to release 10 hostages 

Hamas has agreed to release 10 hostages as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. The announcement came after four days of indirect talks mediated by Qatar, and the United States expressed confidence that a 60-day truce would be reached by the end of this week. US special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that the return of these hostages is a key part of the deal.

Ongoing challenges Hamas says major sticking points remain in talks Despite the progress, Hamas has said that there are still major sticking points in the talks. These include the flow of aid into Gaza, withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory, and "real guarantees" for a permanent ceasefire. "The movement displayed the required flexibility and agreed to release 10 prisoners (hostages)," it said. "We continue to work seriously and with a positive spirit with the mediators to overcome the hurdles and end the suffering of our people," it added.

Trump Very good chance that we will have settlement: Trump In Washington, DC, US President Donald Trump, who has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu twice this week, stated that there is a "very good chance" of a truce in Gaza. "I think we have a chance this week or next week. Not definitely. There's nothing definite about war and Gaza and all the other places that we deal with so much," he told reporters. "But there's a very good chance that we will have settlement."

Rising tensions Israel also optimistic about talks Similarly, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he thought a temporary deal was "achievable" and may possibly lead to talks for a more permanent peace. President Isaac Herzog called it "a historic opportunity" for change. "We are in an era of tectonic shifts, where the global balance of power and the regional strategic landscape are being reshaped," Herzog said. "We must not miss this moment."