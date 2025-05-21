UK suspends trade talks with Israel, imposes sanctions
What's the story
The United Kingdom has suspended its free trade negotiations with Israel and imposed new sanctions on West Bank settlers. The decision comes as a response to Israel's military actions in Gaza.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that the UK could not continue discussions on upgrading its existing trade agreement with what he termed an Israeli government pursuing "egregious policies" in Gaza and the West Bank.
Sanctions imposed
The UK government has also sanctioned "three individuals, two illegal settler outposts, and two organizations supporting violence against the Palestinian community," Lammy said.
He said these settlements are expanding across the West Bank "with explicit support of this Israeli government."
The measures expose the sanctioned people and groups to asset freezes and travel and visa bans, AP reported.
Joint condemnation
The decision to suspend trade talks and impose sanctions came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in condemning Israel's actions.
The three leaders threatened "concrete actions" if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't stop his military offensive and ease restrictions on humanitarian aid.
Blockade condemned
Israel has been blocking supplies into Gaza since March, leading to warnings of famine.
The United Nations humanitarian chief described recent aid shipments as "a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed."
Despite some international support for Israel's actions against Hamas militants after a surprise attack in October 2023, patience is wearing thin, with over 53,000 Palestinian deaths reported by Gaza's Health Ministry.
Recognition consideration
In recent weeks, Macron has also increased diplomatic pressure on Israel, urging a cease-fire and removing the humanitarian aid blockade.
Last month, Macron stated that France could consider recognizing a Palestinian state, possibly in June, when France and Saudi Arabia will co-host an international conference on implementing a two-state solution.
Macron had also called for stopping arms deliveries for use in Gaza.