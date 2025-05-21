Trump announces $175B 'Golden Dome' defense plan: What is it?
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has announced plans for a new missile defense system, called the "Golden Dome."
The system is aimed at protecting the US from foreign threats and is expected to be operational by 2029.
A bill currently in Congress proposes an initial $25 billion allocation for the project, with an estimated total cost of around $175 billion.
System details
Golden Dome to feature satellite-based network
The Golden Dome will be a satellite-based network that can detect, track, and potentially intercept incoming missiles. It will include hundreds of satellites for missile surveillance and response.
The system is inspired by Israel's Iron Dome but is much larger in scale with surveillance and strike satellites.
General Michael Guetlein has been appointed to lead the project.
International collaboration
Canada expresses interest in joining project
Canada has expressed interest in being part of the Golden Dome project.
Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair had said during a visit to Washington that it "makes sense" for Canada to join the initiative.
This would help Canada stay informed about any regional threats, including those in the Arctic area.
Capabilities
Golden Dome's capabilities and challenges
The Golden Dome is expected to be able to intercept missiles launched from anywhere in the world, including space. It will use next-generation technologies across land, sea, and space.
However, experts say that space-based interceptors will be key for this system as they can spot missiles early in their flight.
This would require a large constellation of satellites, making it an expensive affair.
Project endorsement
Military leaders support the initiative
Military leaders have expressed strong support for the Golden Dome initiative, saying they "love the idea."
The project was initially ordered by Trump in January and aims to build a comprehensive defense system against advanced missile threats.
The Pentagon's announcement marks the beginning of efforts to test and procure components for this ambitious defense network.