H-1B visa applications have dropped to a 4-year low
What's the story
The number of H-1B visa applications for the fiscal year 2026 has plunged by 25%, according to data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
The total applications fell to 358,737 from last year's figure of over 480,000.
This is the lowest level since FY22 when there were only 308,613 applications.
Impact
Indian professionals bear the brunt
The decline in H-1B visa applications has a major impact on Indian professionals, who have traditionally been the largest beneficiaries of these visas.
In FY2023 alone, Indians accounted for 68,825 initial employment visas and over 21,000 extensions.
This year only 120,141 candidates were shortlisted for selection—a 27% drop from FY25—with just 85,000 skilled worker visas available under the cap.
Reasons
Factors behind application decline
Several factors have contributed to the steep drop in H-1B visa applications.
These include rising visa costs, a sluggish US economy, layoffs at major tech firms like Microsoft and Amazon, and stricter immigration policies introduced during Donald Trump's presidency.
The application fee was hiked from $10 to $215 this year, making companies more cautious about filing applications.
Selection change
New beneficiary-centric selection process introduced
The USCIS has also introduced a "beneficiary-centric" selection process to reduce fraud and ensure fair selection.
This new system selects individuals instead of employers, thereby reducing duplicate entries.
The Department of State is also imposing visa restrictions on travel agency officials in India for facilitating illegal immigration to the US.