What's the story

Japan's Agriculture Minister Taku Eto has resigned after his controversial comments about not buying rice drew public ire.

The resignation comes amid a national crisis over skyrocketing rice prices, which have nearly doubled in the past year.

Speaking at a fundraiser last weekend, Eto had said he "never bought rice" because his supporters gave him gifts of the staple food, a remark many found out of touch with the economic realities faced by ordinary citizens.