Japan earmarks $133 billion to boost earthquake resilience
What's the story
Japan plans to spend a record-breaking $133 billion on a national resilience plan in its upcoming national budget for the next five years.
The money would be used for improving the country's earthquake readiness and bolstering key infrastructure, reported Yomiuri News.
The fund is an increase of almost $34 billion from the current plan that has been in place since 2021.
Plan details
Finalization of the earthquake preparedness plan
The draft of this all-encompassing national resilience plan is likely to be released on Tuesday, with a final version expected by June.
A major focus of this new initiative will be on strengthening essential services like water and electricity supplies.
These had taken a severe hit in recent disasters, such as the Noto Peninsula earthquake that hit on January 1, 2024.
Earthquake aftermath
Devastating impact of Noto Peninsula earthquake
The Noto Peninsula earthquake, measured at 7.6 on the Richter scale, brought widespread destruction. It killed over 500 people and left two missing.
The calamity also caused extensive damage to over 150,000 houses, said Nippon News Network.
According to Yomiuri News, the new resilience plan would include 324 projects, including modifications to the country's water and sewage systems to improve earthquake resistance, as well as road and bridge repairs in over 92,000 places.
Plan
Many sections of Japan at risk of catastrophic earthquakes
The plan also includes using technology in disaster prevention, improving public-private sector cooperation, and increasing local community preparedness.
According to an evaluation conducted by seismic research experts in January, many sections of Japan are at risk of catastrophic earthquakes during the next 30 years.
In the Nankai Trough off Japan's southeastern coast, there is an 80% chance of a magnitude 8 to 9 earthquake occurring within 30 years.