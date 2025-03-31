What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible third term in office.

In a recent interview with NBC News from Mar-a-Lago, his private club, he said, "I'm not joking" about the aspiration.

Trump had previously mused about serving longer than two terms, generally with jokes to friendly audiences.

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution prohibits any person from being elected to the presidency more than twice.