Trump 'not joking' about possible third term as US president
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible third term in office.
In a recent interview with NBC News from Mar-a-Lago, his private club, he said, "I'm not joking" about the aspiration.
Trump had previously mused about serving longer than two terms, generally with jokes to friendly audiences.
The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution prohibits any person from being elected to the presidency more than twice.
Methods suggested
Trump suggests possible methods to extend presidency
In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump hinted at ways to extend his presidency.
"There are methods which you could do it," he said, but didn't elaborate.
Later, aboard Air Force One, he expanded on the idea, saying, "I have had more people ask me to have a third term."
Election claims
Trump's controversial stance on 2020 election
Along with his remarks about a possible third term, Trump reiterated his claim that the 2020 election was "totally rigged."
He lost to Democrat Joe Biden in that election.
Though he is hoping to secure another term, Trump insisted he doesn't want to talk about the same right now, as there's a long time till then.
Reactions
Trump's comments spark mixed reactions
Trump's comments have triggered a range of reactions.
New York Democrat Representative Daniel Goldman, lead counsel for Trump's first impeachment, said this is "yet another escalation in his clear effort to take over the government and dismantle our democracy."
However, some supporters, including Steve Bannon and Kayla Thompson, wished Trump would run again in 2028.
The 22nd Amendment was added to the Constitution in 1951 after President Franklin D Roosevelt was elected four times consecutively.