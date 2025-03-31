What's the story

A strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar during Friday prayers, killing over 1,700 people, including over 700 worshippers.

The quake caused massive destruction to buildings and infrastructure across the country, including airports and mosques.

Tun Kyi, a steering committee member of the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network, said about 60 mosques were either damaged or completely destroyed in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.