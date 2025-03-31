Myanmar earthquake struck during Friday prayers; 700 worshippers among deceased
What's the story
A strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar during Friday prayers, killing over 1,700 people, including over 700 worshippers.
The quake caused massive destruction to buildings and infrastructure across the country, including airports and mosques.
Tun Kyi, a steering committee member of the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network, said about 60 mosques were either damaged or completely destroyed in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.
Uncertainty persists
Unclear if mosque casualties are part of official toll
It isn't known whether casualties from the mosques are included in the official death toll.
Videos posted by The Irrawaddy news site showed several mosques collapsing during the earthquake and people running away from such places.
Kyi said most of the damaged mosques were older buildings, more vulnerable to such disasters.
Official report
Government reports rising death toll and widespread damage
Myanmar's military-led government has stated that the death toll from the earthquake has crossed 1,700 as more bodies are retrieved from the rubble.
Government spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun told state-run MRTV that another 3,400 people have been injured and over 300 still remain missing.
The quake hit at midday on Friday, causing massive devastation in Naypyitaw (the capital) and Mandalay.
Challenges
Relief efforts hindered by infrastructure damage and civil unrest
Relief work has been hampered by damaged roads, collapsed bridges, poor communication systems, and the challenge of working in a country undergoing civil unrest after a military junta seized power in a coup in 2021.
According to one rebel group, Myanmar's ruling military is still launching attacks on towns following the earthquake.
The quake also hit neighboring Thailand, where at least 18 people were killed, many at a construction site in Bangkok where an under-construction high-rise collapsed.