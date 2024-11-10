Summarize Simplifying... In short A Thai tourist, Thanchanok, was shot in Udaipur, India, following a dispute in a hotel.

The suspects, identified as Rahul Gurjar, Dhruv Suwalka, Akshay, and another, are currently being sought by police.

Thanchanok, who was in India on a tourist visa, is now stable after surgery for bullet injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, with police reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses, including Thanchanok and her friend. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The accused are absconding after the incident

Thai tourist shot at in Udaipur hotel over money dispute

By Chanshimla Varah 01:46 pm Nov 10, 202401:46 pm

What's the story A Thai tourist was shot in Udaipur, Rajasthan after a monetary dispute with four men at a hotel. The incident occurred early Saturday morning after an argument over escort services escalated. The accused left her at the emergency gate of Pacific Hospital and fled. CCTV footage captured the men arriving at the hospital and leaving Thogkhot Thanchanok on a stretcher before escaping.

Investigation underway

Police identify suspects, launch manhunt

The police have identified the suspects as Rahul Gurjar, Dhruv Suwalka, Akshay and another. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and a search for the suspects is underway. Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said, "It has come to light that the girl was involved in escort services. The shots were fired after a dispute in the hotel room over something."

Medical update

Victim's condition stable after surgery

Thanchanok suffered bullet injuries on her chest and back but is now stable after undergoing surgery to remove a bullet from her ribs. She had come to India two months ago with a friend and had been residing at Hotel Veer Palace near Udai Pol area since October 21. On the night of the incident, she left her hotel alone at around 1:30am.

Ongoing probe

Police review CCTV footage, interrogate witnesses

Police are examining CCTV footage of the hotel and nearby areas to ascertain more details. Both Thanchanok and her friend are being interrogated by local authorities in connection with the investigation. The cab driver who dropped her off at the hotel has also been questioned. "The woman has told us that she is a resident of Thailand and had come to Udaipur with her friend on a tourist visa," Goyal said.