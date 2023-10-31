Now, Indian tourists can travel to Thailand without visa

1/6

World 3 min read

Now, Indian tourists can travel to Thailand without visa

By Riya Baibhawi 10:16 pm Oct 31, 202310:16 pm

India is the fourth largest contributor to Thailand's tourism industry this year so far

Thailand is reportedly set to lift visa requirements for travelers from India and Taiwan between November 2023 and May 2024. This decision is aimed at drawing more tourists during the peak travel season, Reuters reported. To recall, in September, the country did away with visa requirements for Chinese travelers, who reportedly accounted for Thailand's largest pre-pandemic tourism market, with 11 million people arriving there in 2019 alone.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Between January and October 29 this year, Thailand welcomed 22 million tourists, generating THB 927.5 billion (approximately $25.67 billion), per recent government figures. Its latest move aims to boost tourism further. Meanwhile, India is the tropical country's fourth largest tourism revenue source this year, with approximately 1.2 million arrivals, trailing Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Last year, Indians made up the second-largest tourist group to visit Thailand. The nation aims to cross 28 million tourist arrivals in 2023.

3/6

Growth in inbound tourism from India

Thailand government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke on Tuesday announced, "Arrivals from India and Taiwan can enter Thailand for 30 days." The country has been witnessing a rise in visitors from India as more airlines and hospitality companies reportedly continue to target the Indian market. Thailand's latest move aims to boost the travel industry to help counterbalance the ongoing weak exports that have limited its economic expansion.

4/6

Are you planning to visit Thailand?

Thailand, the "Land of Smiles," is known for its vibrant beaches and other attractions, including its zesty local food. While there, you can try tom yum soup, pad thai, khao pad, kway teow nam sai, and khao soi. Besides the food, you can enrich your trip by visiting the Maeklong Train Market in Bangkok, canoeing at the Phang Nga Bay, rowing in the floating markets of Bangkok, and witnessing marine life in Pattaya.

5/6

Sri Lanka waives visa fees for Indians

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has reportedly greenlit a proposal to offer free visas to tourists from seven countries, including India. Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry made the announcement last week. The pilot project was implemented last week and will run until March 31, 2024. It is reportedly aimed at attracting more visitors to the island nation while helping tourists save time and money on visa applications and boosting Lanka's tourism sector.

6/6

Nearly 60 countries offer visa-free entry to Indians

Currently, 57 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, reported Forbes. In terms of passport power, India is ranked 80th in the world, per the Henley Passport Index 2023. Amongst those countries that presently offer visa-free entry to Indians are Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Maldives, Barbados, Dominica, and Fiji. Nearly 60 other countries provide visa-on-arrival facilities to Indian travelers. They include Madagascar, Uganda, Jordan, and Laos, among others.