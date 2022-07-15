World

Sri Lankan protesters help tear-gassed dog outside PM office

Jul 15, 2022

A video uploaded on Reddit shows Sri Lankan protesters washing a dog's eyes and mouth to reduce the impact of tear gas.

An act of kindness by protesters in Sri Lanka is winning the internet. A viral video shot earlier this week shows protesters washing a dog's face with water to save him from tear gas chemicals. Tear gas volleys were fired on the citizens protesting outside Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office this week.

Video Protesters help dog exposed to chemicals

First released on the social media website Reddit, the video shows a dog surrounded by a group of protesters. They are seen washing the dog's eyes and mouth with water to wash off the chemicals released by the tear gas. Their humane act received 22,000 upvotes on Reddit. The video has also gone viral on other social media platforms.

Reaction World applauds act of kindness

The video has received appreciation from all corners of the world. "Speaks volumes when you see so many acts of kindness, especially to animal kind," a Reddit user commented. Another user wrote, "With all the shit they're going through themselves it's beautiful how they put this doggo first." "Sri Lankans have to be the kindest protesters in the world," a Twitter user said.

Twitter Post Watch the viral video:

Protesters helping the innocent dog🥺 This dog was there when the protesters were tear gased by the military/police.

My country my people ♥️♥️#SriLankaProtests #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/JYYhOjEsPj — Veronica Malik (@blondelouist) July 13, 2022

Protests Citizens march to Prime Minister's office

The act comes amid rising protests in economically-troubled Sri Lanka. Thousands of protesters marched to the PM's office and demanded his resignation, only a few days after the President left the country. Having declared a state of emergency, the police attempted to control the crowd with tear gas. On Friday, Wickremesinghe took oath as Sri Lanka's Acting President.

Injured Over 80 people injured in protests

On Thursday, protesters announced their withdrawal from the PM's office. Over 80 people were injured in the protests this week, and one died from suffocation due to tear gas being fired. A soldier and constable were also injured in overnight protests outside the National Parliament. Anti-government protesters had taken over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home this week, forcing him to flee and resign.