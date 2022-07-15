World

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Acting President of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Acting President of Sri Lanka

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 15, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

Ranil Wickremesinghe will act as caretaker president until a new president is elected by parliament.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday took oath as Acting President of Sri Lanka after Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation was officially accepted. Wickremesinghe will act as caretaker president until a new president is elected by parliament. New president will be elected in next seven days. Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka has been facing record inflation, and severe shortages of food, fuel, and other essentials.

It is struggling to service its $51 billion foreign debt due to a lack of foreign exchange with the COVID-19 pandemic jeopardizing its lucrative tourism revenue.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country and tender his resignation amid civil unrest with protesters storming his residence and destroying property.

Saudi Arabia Rajapaksa to travel to West Asia: Reports

Rajapaksa reportedly flew to Singapore from the Maldives on board a Saudi Airlines flight on Thursday evening. The Daily Mirror reported that Rajapaksa and his wife would travel further to West Asia later. After a sea of protesters stormed Rajapaksa's presidential palace on Saturday, he went into hiding before fleeing to the Maldives on Wednesday. Subsequently, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed the interim President.

Speaker Parties to propose name of new PM on Saturday

Political parties will propose the name of a new PM to the Speaker at 10 am on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Colombo MP, Harsha de Silva wrote, "Responding to request by PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to the Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker to propose a name by consensus for PM, opposition parties will today discuss with various parties and groups in government to get such consensus..."

PMO Security forces authorized to restore law and order

Meanwhile, following a standoff between the security forces and angry protesters who tried to enter the Prime Minister's Office, Wickremesinghe authorized a committee—comprising defense and police officials—to ensure the security of citizens and restore law and order in the nation. A curfew was imposed in the Colombo district from 12 pm on Thursday till 5 am on Friday.

Information Small celebration after Rajapaksa's ouster

Following Rajapaksa's resignation, a small group of protesters celebrated his ouster. A happy crowd handed out sweets, danced together, and waved the national flag at the seafront boulevard where protesters were camping for months, now demanding Rajapaksa's resignation for bringing the nation to its knees.