Not seeking Tibet's independence but autonomy from China: Dalai Lama

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 14, 2022, 10:26 pm 3 min read

The Dalai Lama said that more and more Chinese are showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism. (Photo credit: www.dalailama.com)

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, said on Thursday that Chinese people are coming to understand that he is not seeking "independence," but rather genuine autonomy and the preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture. He stated that he believes that all problems should be resolved via dialogue and asserted that all humans are equal and must rise above the narrow-minded mindset of nation and ideology.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, is the tallest Tibetan leader.

He has been fighting for Tibet's autonomy since 1959 when China occupied Tibet.

Since the Tibetan rebellion against China, he has been living in exile.

The Dalai Lama recently arrived in Delhi and was greeted warmly by his devotees.

This was his first trip outside of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, in two years.

Statement What exactly did he say?

"Some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist and a reactionary and always criticize me," the 87-year-old spiritual leader told media in Delhi. However, he said more Chinese are now realizing that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence. "I only wish China (to give) meaningful autonomy (to Tibet) and (ensure) preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture," he added.

Quote 'More and more Chinese showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism'

About China's objection to his visit, the Dalai Lama termed it usual. "More and more Chinese are showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism," he claimed. "Some of their scholars are realizing that Tibetan Buddhism is very scientific. Things are changing," he added.

Criticism China criticizes PM for greeting Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama got the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 and is revered across the world. Recently, Beijing chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on his 87th birthday, saying India should avoid interfering in Chinese domestic affairs through Tibet-related matters. However, India dismissed the criticism, claiming that the Dalai Lama is India's honored guest.

Ladakh trip His trip to Ladakh amid India-China stand-off

The spiritual leader is also planning a trip to Ladakh. He'll be there for over a month. His visit is anticipated to enrage China even more since it coincides with a protracted military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh. "I'll be travelling for Ladakh tomorrow (Friday) to participate in a program. The weather was uncooperative "stated the Dalai Lama

Sri Lanka The Dalai Lama voice concern over crisis in Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, he voiced his concern about the current issue in Sri Lanka. "My main message to the people is that we all are brothers and sisters and there is no point in fighting. The fight is triggered by narrow-mindedness," he said. Humanity demands that "we live together, whether we like it or not," he added.