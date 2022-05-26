Politics

As Modi visits Hyderabad today, KCR takes detour to Bengaluru

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 26, 2022, 10:28 am 4 min read

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to skip meeting PM Modi in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on Thursday. However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will be in Bengaluru to meet JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, and will reportedly skip meeting the prime minister. This is the second time in less than four months that KCR will do the same.

Context Why does this story matter?

KCR, who is eyeing a key role in national politics with the Third Front in mind, is meeting chief ministers and prominent leaders of several states.

KCR had hinted at floating a national party at the 20th formation day celebrations of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

His action was viewed in political circles as a symbolic protest against the Modi government's discrimination against Telangana.

Scheduled visit ISB invited KCR to the event

ISB had reportedly invited the CM to the event, however, KCR conveyed his best wishes and informed that he would not be able to attend in view of his scheduled visit to another state. Earlier on February 5, KCR had avoided meeting the PM when the latter came to Telangana to unveil the 'Statue of Equality', a giant statue of Saint Ramanujacharya near Hyderabad.

'Running away' BJP criticizes KCR for breaching basic protocol

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized KCR for insulting PM Modi with the Telangana unit accused him of 'running away' from the state to avoid meeting the PM, as he was ashamed to show his face to Modi. BJP's OBC Morcha National President Dr. K Laxman said the TRS government had thrown to the wind the basic protocol to receive the PM.

Protocol BJP state unit to felicitate PM Modi at airport

Laxman said that the state BJP unit will felicitate Modi at the airport as they were informed that except for the chief secretary, no other minister was coming to receive the PM. "This is not the system, but the CM acts that way," he said, adding that it was the duty of the CM to receive the PM irrespective of political and party affiliations.

Schedule KCR to meet Deve Gowda, Anna Hazare

KCR will call on Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday. The next day, he will leave for Ralegan Siddhi to meet social activist Anna Hazare. He will also visit Shirdi Saibaba. On a four-day visit to Delhi and Chandigarh last week, the TRS chief met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Other meetings KCR also plans to meet Mamata, Nitish

KCR will soon visit West Bengal to meet Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Moreover, he is scheduled to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav as well. KCR's visits are part of his tour to different states to discuss emerging political situations, and the creation of an alternative development agenda for the nation.

2,500 police personnel deloyed Tight security for PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Hyderabad ahead of the PM's visit with the Telangana Police deploying around 2,500 police personnel, said a PTI report. The police also ordered that no-flying activities of remote-controlled drones, para-gliders, or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft be allowed over the area bound by a circle of a five-km radius from ISB in the Gachibowli area.

Background checks Details of ISB students collected as part of security measures

The event will be attended by around 900 students from ISB's Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. When asked about reports that police were collecting the details of ISB students as part of precautionary measures, PTI sources said, "We do background checks of all those people who will be in the proximity of the prime minister. Students and staff among others."