J&K encounter: One security personnel, 2 terrorists killed in Jammu

Written by Srishty Choudhury Apr 22, 2022, 01:13 pm 3 min read

2 terrorists, one security officer killed in Jammu. (Representational Image)

One security personnel and two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Jalalabad area of Jammu's Sunjwan early on Friday. The forces launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of two terrorists who attacked them, triggering a fierce gunfight. Separately, terrorists also targeted a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) bus with 15 troopers near Jammu's Chaddha camp around 4:25am on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The developments came just two days ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu & Kashmir.

He is scheduled to attend the Panchayat Raj Diwas at Palli village in J&K's Samba district on Sunday and around one lakh people are expected to be present.

This will be Modi's first political visit to J&K after the erstwhile state's special status was revoked in August 2019.

Two terrorists killed Encounter between security forces and JeM terrorists in Sunjwan

In Sunjwan, joint teams of the police and the CRPF reportedly acted on specific inputs and surrounded the area where two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were hiding. "When challenged, the holed up terrorists opened fire triggering an encounter in which two terrorists were killed," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone. One officer was killed and four others were injured in the incident.

A bigger attack? Sunjwan terrorists were planning a major attack: J&K Police chief

Singh further said they recovered one satellite phone, two AK-47 rifles, and heavy ammunition, adding search operations were ongoing. Meanwhile, J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh told NDTV that terrorists killed in Sunjwan were planning a bigger attack. "Terrorists holed up at Sunjwan were planning a major attack. The aim was to inflict maximum casualties on security forces," he said.

ASI killed Attack on bus carrying CISF personnel

In another pre-dawn attack, a CISF bus was attacked by terrorists in which an Assistant Sub Inspector was killed and two other troopers were injured. A CISF official told the media that the CISF bus was attacked by the terrorists following which the CISF personnel retaliated effectively. The official confirmed that one CISF officer was killed in the attack.

Forces on high alert Round-the-clock patrolling, security beefed up ahead of PM's visit

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, security has been beefed up and forces are on high alert to prevent any terrorist attack in J&K. To recall, Sunjwan's army cantonment was previously targeted by terrorists in 2018, killing several soldiers and a civilian. Therefore, the presence of terrorists near this key military cantonment in Jammu just before the prime minister's visit is a major security concern.