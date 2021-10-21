Centre sending more troops to J&K as terrorists target civilians

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 02:04 pm

At least 25 CRPF companies will be sent to J&K to provide security and eliminate terrorists.

The Centre will reportedly send more troops to Jammu and Kashmir as the union territory has witnessed increased terror activity targeting civilians. At least 25 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be sent to J&K to provide security to civilians and help security forces eliminate terrorists, sources told CNN-News18. Later this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the UT.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

J&K has witnessed a sudden rise in terror attacks on civilians. Eleven civilians have been killed by terrorists this month alone. Security forces have intensified counter-terrorism efforts, killing 15 terrorists in the last two weeks. According to India's anti-terror agency National Investigative Agency, the attacks are part of a "conspiracy" by terror outfits based in Pakistan.

Details

CRPF troops to move in phases

Reportedly, the decision to send more troops to J&K was taken at a recent high-level meeting. Twenty-five CRPF companies will move to J&K in two phases, starting with an initial deployment of 10 companies, a government source told CNN-News18. Official communication on the deployment of troops is expected soon, the source said. Arrangements for the troops' accommodation, transportation, and other requirements have already begun.

Visit

Amit Shah's 3-day visit to J&K

CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh is monitoring operations in J&K along with other top paramilitary officials. He will reportedly remain in the UT until the arrival of Amit Shah on October 23 for a three-day visit. Notably, this would be Shah's first visit to J&K since the erstwhile state of J&K controversially had its special status revoked in August 2019.

Background

What is happening in Kashmir?

At least 11 civilians have been killed by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley this month. Among those killed, five were migrant laborers. The latest killing was reported Sunday when two laborers from Bihar were killed in the Wanpoh area of Kashmir's Kulgam. Another laborer from Bihar was injured in the attack. Panicked migrant laborers have started fleeing the UT fearing for their lives.

Action

15 terrorists killed as authorities retaliate

Following the attacks on civilians, Indian security forces have jointly cracked down on terrorists in J&K. The police have detained roughly 900 people across J&K over alleged links with terrorists. Fifteen terrorists have also been killed in the past two weeks, the police claimed. The latest encounter took place on Wednesday where two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed by security forces.

Information

NIA arrests four over terror 'conspiracy'

Separately, the NIA arrested four people from J&K's Srinagar and Kulgam districts in a "terrorism conspiracy" case. According to the NIA, the recent civilian killings were a "conspiracy" by LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr, TRF, People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), etc.