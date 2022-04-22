India

COVID-19: India reports 2,451 new cases, 54 more deaths

COVID-19: India reports 2,451 new cases, 54 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 22, 2022, 12:08 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

India on Friday reported nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 100 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 14,241, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,451 new cases and 54 COVID-19-related fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Friday reported slightly higher COVID-19 cases than the day before.

The active caseload and positivity rates have also recorded an increasing trend.

This came after India witnessed a sharp decline in cases as well as positivity rates over the last two months.

With cases on the rise, authorities are now focusing on vaccinating children and speeding up the administration of booster doses.

Statistics 1,589 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,52,425 COVID-19 cases until Friday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,22,116. With 1,589 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,16,068. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.55% and 0.47%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—reported 179 new cases and 106 more recoveries. Karnataka added 100 new cases and 49 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 39 new cases and 26 discharges. Delhi reported 965 new cases and 635 discharges on Friday. Meanwhile, Kerala—which resumed sharing data on Monday after a brief halt—reportedly recorded 332 new cases. It also reported 48 backlog fatalities.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at a peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 187 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Friday morning, India has administered over 187.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 84.7 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 99.9 crore people have received one dose. On Friday alone, India administered over 1.86 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:00 am, including over 37,000 second doses and over 1.2 lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.49 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.49 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Friday, over 13,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 20,000 people aged over 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:00 am.

Recent news Delhi government offers free boosters for 18-59 age group

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday announced the precautionary or booster COVID-19 vaccine doses will be provided for free to eligible beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in government vaccination centers. This comes after the national capital witnessed a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases. Notably, the Centre launched the precautionary doses for the 18-59 age group only at private vaccination centers on April 10.