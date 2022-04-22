India

Modi-Johnson meet: India, UK agree to boost defense, trade ties

Written by Srishty Choudhury Apr 22, 2022, 06:57 pm 4 min read

PM Narendra Modi met UK PM Boris Johnson on Friday (Twitter/@narendramodi).

PM Narendra Modi on Friday held extensive talks with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson at New Delhi's Hyderabad House and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. Both leaders also reportedly decided to further expand the defense partnership between the two countries and conclude the free trade agreement (FTA) by 2022 end. Notably, the British prime minister is on a two-day visit to India.

Johnson's visit to India assumes significance in many ways as it came in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It also comes at a time the UK seeks to take advantage of post-Brexit trade opportunities with India's growing economy.

Moreover, it is expected to further strengthen the India-UK relationship, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit last year.

Defense procurement Modi, Johnson held discussions on defense partnership

Modi and Johnson agreed on a new and extensive defense partnership between India and the UK, reported PTI. Johnson said the UK is also introducing an Open General Export License (OGEL) for New Delhi to "reduce bureaucracy and slashing delivery times" for defense procurement. Meanwhile, Modi said, "In the defense sector, we welcome the UK's support for 'self-reliant India' [Aatmanirbhar Bharat]."

Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative India, UK to cooperate to maintain free, secure Indo-Pacific

On the Indo-Pacific, Johnson said both the UK and India have shared interests in keeping the region free, open, and inclusive. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India also welcomed the UK joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative backed by it. He added the UK "agreed to cooperate closely in this region toward their shared commitment for maintaining an open, free, and secure Indo-Pacific region."

Shringla's statement Talks on trade, jobs, counter-terrorism, cyber security

Further, Shringla said PM Modi and Johnson held discussions on several key issues and agreed to cooperate on "energy, green hydrogen, trade, and defense" during the bilateral talks. "Both the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, trade, and job opportunities," he added. "Cyber security, Artificial Intelligence, space, and other technologies were also discussed," Shringla said.

Dialogue and diplomacy Insisted talks for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine: PM Modi

While discussing the Ukraine crisis with Johnson, Modi called for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem through dialogue and diplomacy. "We also reiterated the importance of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries," Modi said after the meeting. Furthermore, he said, "We reiterated our support for a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan and for an inclusive and representative government."

India's energy transition Discussed new cooperation on clean, renewable energy

Modi and Johnson also discussed new cooperation on clean and renewable energy. The British PM said it was aimed at helping India's energy transition from imported oil and boosting its resilience through secure and sustainable energy, PTI reported. Both sides also launched a virtual Hydrogen Science and Innovation hub to promote affordable green hydrogen.

'Khas dost' Johnson calls PM Modi his 'khas dost'

Speaking after their meeting, Johnson described Modi as his "khas dost" (special friend). "We have agreed on a new and expanded defense and security partnership...decades-long commitment to not only forge tighter bonds between us but to support your goal Narendra, of Make in India (in defense)," Johnson said. Furthermore, he said he wanted India and UK negotiators to close the FTA deal before Diwali.

Twitter Post 'Hugely optimistic about the depth of the friendship'

As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, I'm hugely optimistic about the depth of the friendship between our countries, and the security and prosperity it can deliver for our peoples for generations to come.



🇬🇧🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4MP62aAHiW — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2022

Gujarat visit Felt like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan: Johnson

Before arriving in New Delhi, Johnson was in Gujarat on Thursday. He said he felt like Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar after seeing his hoardings everywhere. Johnson said he had a fantastic two-day tour of India. He added he became the UK's first Conservative PM to visit Gujarat, the home of half of all British Indians, at the invitation of his "khas dost" Modi.