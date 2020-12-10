British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have set a Sunday deadline for the Brexit trade deal. After a three-hour "frank" discussion, the two sides agreed that a deal must be signed by Sunday or there would be no deal. Downing Street has said that "very large gaps" remain between the two sides, despite nine months of negotiations.

Details UK, EU's positions remain 'far apart'

Johnson and von der Leyen had held a dinner meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, where the UK's chief negotiator Lord Frost and the European Union's Michel Barnier were also present. After the "lively and interesting discussion," the European Commission President said in a tweet, "We understand each other's positions. They remain far apart. The teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these issues."

Sunday meeting Unclear how large gaps can be bridged: Downing Street

"We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend," von der Leyen said. Downing Street said Johnson did "not want to leave any route to a possible deal untested." It said, "Very large gaps remain between the two sides and it is still unclear whether these can be bridged." Talks between Frost and Barnier will resume in Brussels.

Context Brexit transition periods ends December 31

The UK will stop following the EU trading rules on December 31, which is when the 11-month transition period for Brexit ends. It cannot be extended beyond that date. The two sides were supposed to strike a deal before the date, however, major disagreements over fishing rights, business competition rules, and how a deal will be policed remain.

Quote Before meeting with EU, Johnson had expressed frustration over deal

Before reaching Brussels, Johnson had told the House of Commons that the EU is insisting "if they pass a new law in future with which we in this country don't comply, then they want the automatic right to punish us and to retaliate." "They're saying the UK should be the only country in the world not to have sovereign control over its fishing waters."

Update EU proposes plan for no-deal scenario