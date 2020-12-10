The Italian city of Venice, a popular tourist destination, was flooded on Tuesday when a new dam system didn't activate on time, multiple reports said. St. Mark's Square, which is the lowest area at about one meter above sea level, was flooded. Many shopkeepers used wood panels to block their entrances, in a bid to keep water out. Here's more. In October, a flood defense system named MOSE was installed to protect Venice during high tide. The network of water-filled caissons has been designed to rise whenever water soars three meters above normal. However, on Tuesday, the system didn't activate on time, because the forecast said the water would rise to only 1.2 meters above sea level.