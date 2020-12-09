-
Pfizer vaccine: UK issues allergy warning after two adverse reactions
Written bySiddhant Pandey
British medicine regulator on Wednesday advised people with a history of significant allergic reactions against getting the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
The advisory came after two healthcare workers who received the vaccine reported adverse effects.
The United Kingdom had started COVID-19 vaccinations with Pfizer's shot on Tuesday after it received emergency approval last week.
Here are more details.
2 NHS workers had anaphylactoid reactions after receiving shot
England's National Health Service said that two NHS workers reported anaphylactoid reactions associated with receiving the vaccine.
Both workers are said to have had a "strong past history of allergic reactions" and have recovered after treatment.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will seek further information on the adverse effects. Pfizer and BioNTech have said they will support the investigation.
'People with significant history of allergic reactions advised against vaccination'
NHS national Medical Director for England, Professor Stephen Powis, said in a statement on Wednesday, "As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA has advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday."
People with history of allergies weren't included in late-stage trials
MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said, "Last evening, we were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn't a feature." People with history of severe adverse allergic reactions were excluded from Pfizer's late-stage trials.
Pfizer's two-dose vaccine found 95% effective
-
Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine BNT162b2 uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which has never been used for an approved vaccine.
Late-stage trial data found the two-dose vaccine to be 95% effective. The efficacy was consistent across age, race, and ethnicity demographics, the companies said.
The UK had granted emergency approval to the vaccine last Wednesday, followed by Bahrain shortly after on Friday.
First doses were rolled out yesterday
-
The UK has become the first western nation to approve and roll out a vaccine for COVID-19.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to thousands of people—frontline workers and the elderly—on Tuesday at a network of about 70 hospitals across the UK.
There have been no other reports of adverse effects from the vaccine after the roll-out.
Pfizer's vaccine awaits emergency approval in US, Europe, India
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) are also assessing vaccine data after receiving applications for emergency approval in the US and Europe respectively. Pfizer India has also sought emergency approval from India's drug regulator.