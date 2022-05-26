Politics

Modi, KCR at odds again, this time over dynasty politics

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 26, 2022, 10:02 pm 3 min read

KCR's party also reacted to PM Modi and referred to Home Minister Amit Shah son Jay Shah

A war of words broke out on Thursday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) after the latter skipped a meeting with the PM for the second time in four months. While criticizing KCR, Modi stated that dynastic parties are preventing the country's young from entering politics. The CM, too, reacted sharply to PM's remarks, terming their rhetoric.

Context Why does this story matter?

KCR, who is eyeing a key role in national politics with the Third Front in mind, is meeting chief ministers and prominent leaders of several states.

KCR had hinted at floating a national party at the 20th formation day celebrations of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The political experts see his action as a symbol of protest against the Centre's apathy towards Telangana.

Modi What did PM say at a rally?

While speaking to party members in Hyderabad, PM Modi stated that Parivarwaadi parties are solely concerned with their own growth and do not care about the poor. "They do not have any interest in the development of people," he said. He said family-based politics is the "biggest enemy of democracy" and the youth of our country.

Accusations Modi accused KCR's party of corruption

Modi accused the KCR-led administration of corruption in the state saying that they were engaged in appeasement politics and filling their own bank accounts. He went on to say that the BJP workers in the state are being politically targeted. He also stated that the BJP wanted to develop Telangana into a technological hub.

Counter accusation KCR's economy jibe at Modi

Meanwhile, KCR rejected the Prime Minister's words as "bhashan bazi (high rhetoric)" and emphasized the plight of the Indian economy. "The situation is deteriorating day by day, but bhashans (speeches) are happening daily. GDP is falling, and inflation is increasing. The country should change," he said. KCR was speaking to the media in Bengaluru after a meeting exploring a non-BJP alternative.

Reaction Who is Jay Shah?: CMs KCR's party responds to PM

Krishank Manne, KCR's party spokesperson, responded to PM Modi's charges, saying,"PM only spoke about parivarwaad. If that is the case, then who is Jay Shah to lead cricket in India?" Jay Shah is the son of the Home Minister Amit Shah and currently serving as Secretary Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Manne also mentioned Rajnath Singh and his son.

'Running away' BJP criticizes KCR for breaching basic protocol

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized KCR for insulting PM Modi with the Telangana unit accused him of running away from the state to avoid meeting the PM, "as he was ashamed to show his face to Modi." BJP's OBC Morcha National President Dr. K Laxman said the TRS government had breached the basic protocol to receive the PM.

Background KCR's family in power

Notably, Telangana Chief Minister's son KT Rama Rao, a legislator from Sircilla, is the cabinet minister for IT, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development. KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha served as MP from Nizamabad. She is presently a Member of the Legislative Council, Nizamabad since 2020. Harish Rao, KCR's nephew, is an MLA from Siddipet and Telangana's cabinet minister for finance.