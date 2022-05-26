Politics

From chia seeds to chamomile tea: Jailed Sidhu's 'diet chart'

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 26, 2022, 05:17 pm 3 min read

Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a road rage case dating back to 1988.

Jailed Indian National Congress (INC) leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been prescribed a special diet after he was diagnosed with obesity and metabolic disorder. Interestingly, he will be served rosemary tea, coconut water, nuts, chia seeds, salads, and fruits, among other things. Sidhu, who is serving a one-year jail term, has also been appointed as a 'munshi' (clerk) in the Patiala central prison.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sidhu resigned as the INC's Punjab chief after the party's humiliating defeat in the assembly elections in March.

The INC's poll debacle was attributed to months of infighting between Sidhu and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, prompting the latter to quit the party and the appointment of Charanjit Channi as the CM.

Subsequently, another Congress heavyweight, Sunil Jakhar, quit the party earlier this month.

Breakfast Rosemary tea, flax seeds and pecan nuts for Sidhu

After Sidhu's medical examination was conducted at Patiala's Rajindra Hospital on Monday, a team of doctors recommended him a special diet. His day would start with a cup of rosemary tea, white petha juice, or a glass of coconut water. For breakfast, he would be given a cup of lactose-free milk, a tablespoon of seeds such as flax/sunflower/chia, almonds, walnut, and two pecan nuts.

Lunch Juice, fruits and sprouts for mid-morning meal

The jailed cricketer-turned-politician would be served a glass of juice (beetroot, cucumber, tulsi, amla, carrot), or any fruit like watermelon, melon, kiwi, or sprouted black gram, green gram with cucumber/tomato/half lemon/avocado for the mid-morning meal. For lunch, he would be given one bowl of cucumber, and seasonal green vegetables with one flatbread made of sorghum, water chestnut, or finger millet flours.

Dinner Tofu, paneer, and sauteed vegetables in the evening

A cup of tea with low-fat milk and 25-gram cottage cheese or tofu with half lemon would be given to him in the evening. While dinner would comprise mix vegetables and 'dal' soup or black gram soup and one bowl of sauteed green vegetables. At bedtime, Sidhu can take a cup of chamomile tea and one tablespoon of psyllium husk (isabgol) with warm water.

Surrender Road rage case of 1988

Sidhu was sent to jail after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case. Gurnam Singh, a 65-year-old man, had died in the incident. Sidhu initially sought time from the court citing medical conditions, but later surrendered on Friday last week. To recall, he underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis in 2015.

Security concerns Work from cell for Sidhu

The 58-year-old politician will perform the job of a munshi from his cell because of security reasons, an official said. The jail manual categorizes prisoners as unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled. Unskilled and semi-skilled prisoners get Rs. 40 and Rs. 50 per day, respectively, while skilled prisoners get Rs. 60 per day. Like everyone else, Sidhu too won't be paid for the first 90 days.