Road rage: Sidhu seeks time to surrender, cites medical grounds

May 20, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a road rage case dating back to 1988.

A day after the Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to one year of imprisonment in a road rage case dating back to 1988, he approached the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday seeking a few weeks' time to surrender. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Sidhu, urged the apex court to grant his client a few weeks to surrender on medical grounds.

Special bench SC bench asks Singhvi to mention case before CJI

Singhvi told the SC bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala that Sidhu would surely surrender shortly. "It is after 34 years. He wants to organize his medical affairs," he added. The SC bench then asked Singhvi to file an application and mention it before the special bench constituted by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

HC order SC reconsidered its May 2018 decision

Sidhu was sentenced by a Supreme Court bench of justices Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Thursday. The court agreed to reconsider its May 2018 decision exonerating the former cricketer-turned-politician in the case in which a Patiala resident Gurnam Singh had died. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had convicted him of culpable homicide and sentenced him to three years in prison in 2018.

Justice delivered Victim's family hails SC decision

The victim Singh's family hailed the SC's decision while expressing satisfaction over getting justice after 34 years. "We are thankful and grateful to God. We are satisfied with the verdict although it came after so long," Singh's son Narvedinder Singh said. The Singh family resides in the Ghalori village near Patiala.

History What was the 1988 road rage case?

On December 27, 1988, Singh (65) asked Sidhu and his friend RS Sandhu to move their vehicle from a certain spot. Following an altercation, Singh was assaulted and later taken to hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries. Thereafter, an FIR was lodged in Punjab's Patiala district. On September 22, 1999, however, a trial court in Patiala acquitted Sidhu and Sandhu in the case.

Chronology Punjab and Haryana High Court convicted Sidhu

The Punjab government filed a complaint in Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2022. On December 1, 2006, the HC said that the cases of both accused would be dealt with separately. Sidhu and Sandhu were convicted and sentenced to three years in jail with a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each. In January 2007, the Supreme Court suspended the conviction and the sentence.

Chronology Complainant had filed review petition

In May 2018, the SC set aside Sidhu's conviction for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and imposed a Rs. 1,000 fine. Sandhu was acquitted of all charges. In September 2018, the complainant filed a review petition. On March 25, 2022, the SC reserved order on the review petition. On Thursday (May 19), the top court imposed a one-year rigorous imprisonment sentence on Sidhu.