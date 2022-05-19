Politics

Sidhu gets 1 year in jail in 34-year-old case

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 19, 2022, 02:50 pm 1 min read

Sidhu will now have to surrender before the court.

The Supreme Court has sentenced former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year in prison in a 34-year-old road rage case, India Today reported. The Court has agreed to reconsider its May 2018 decision exonerating Siddhu in the 1988 case in which Patiala resident Gurnam Singh had died. Sidhu will now have to surrender before the court.

Details SC earlier overturned lower court's decision

Sidhu was previously given a Rs. 1,000 punishment. However, he has now received the highest possible sentence under the Section 323 of IPC. On May 15, 2018, SC overturned a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling convicting Sidhu of culpable murder and sentenced him to three years in prison in the case. However, he was found guilty of inflicting harm to a senior person.